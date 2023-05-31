TAT Technologies Returns To Profit In Q1; Stock Up In Pre-market

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - TAT Technologies Ltd. (TATT), an Israel-based commercial and military aerospace solutions provider, Wednesday reported earnings for the first quarter compared with a loss for the same period last year, on higher revenues.

In the first quarter, earnings were $0.66 million or $0.074 per share compared with a loss of $1.6 million or $0.17 loss per share in the same quarter of last year.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 328 percent to $2.2 million compared to $0.5 million for the same period last year.

Revenue increased 26.6 percent to $25.2 million from $19.9 million of last year.

In premarket activity, shares of TATT are trading at $6.25, up 1.96% or $0.12 on the Nasdaq.

