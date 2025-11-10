TAT Technologies to Report Q3 Results: What's in Store for the Stock?

TAT Technologies TATT is slated to report third-quarter 2025 results on Nov. 12, after market close. The company delivered an earnings surprise of 3.45% in the last reported quarter.

Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

Factors Likely to Affect TATT’s Q3 Results

In September 2025, the company announced the unification of its business units - TAT Limco, TAT Piedmont and TAT Israel under a single brand, TAT Technologies. The consolidation is aimed at improving the customer experience, streamlining communication and enhancing capabilities across thermal solutions, landing gear and APU MRO services while reinforcing the company’s focus on quality and innovation.



In August, the company signed a $12 million agreement to provide MRO services for the GTCP331-500 Auxiliary Power Unit (APU) on Boeing 777 aircraft. This contract underscores TAT’s expanding role in the global APU market and strengthens its position as a trusted partner for commercial carriers.



Moreover, since July 2025, TAT Technologies has been experiencing a rebound in MRO intake, which, combined with recent contract wins, is expected to boost its MRO revenues in the upcoming quarter.



With rising MRO intake and new program wins, such as the Boeing 777 APU contract, the company appears well-positioned to deliver consistent growth and create long-term value for shareholders.



Solid sales growth expectations, along with an increasing gross and operating margin, are likely to have contributed to the company’s bottom line.

Estimates for TATT

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TATT’s third-quarter sales is pegged at $46.3 million, indicating an improvement of 14.3% from the prior-year number.



The consensus estimate for earnings is pegged at 40 cents per share, indicating an increase of 53.9% from the year-ago figure.

What the Zacks Model Unveils for TATT

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for TATT this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here, as you will see below.



TATT’s Earnings ESP: TATT has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



TATT’s Zacks Rank: TATT currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3.



