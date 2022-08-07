TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) investors are sitting on a loss of 37% if they invested five years ago

While it may not be enough for some shareholders, we think it is good to see the TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT) share price up 15% in a single quarter. But if you look at the last five years the returns have not been good. After all, the share price is down 37% in that time, significantly under-performing the market.

It's worthwhile assessing if the company's economics have been moving in lockstep with these underwhelming shareholder returns, or if there is some disparity between the two. So let's do just that.

Given that TAT Technologies didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

Over half a decade TAT Technologies reduced its trailing twelve month revenue by 6.9% for each year. That's not what investors generally want to see. The share price decline at a rate of 7% per year is disappointing. But it doesn't surprise given the falling revenue. It might be worth watching for signs of a turnaround - buyers are probably expecting one.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NasdaqGM:TATT Earnings and Revenue Growth August 7th 2022

Take a more thorough look at TAT Technologies' financial health with this free report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that TAT Technologies shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 5.1% over one year. There's no doubt those recent returns are much better than the TSR loss of 7% per year over five years. The long term loss makes us cautious, but the short term TSR gain certainly hints at a brighter future. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for TAT Technologies you should be aware of, and 2 of them don't sit too well with us.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

