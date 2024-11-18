TAT Technologies Achieves Strong Q3 Revenue Growth

Tat Techno (TATT) has released an update.

TAT Technologies Ltd. reported a remarkable 35% increase in revenue and a 33% rise in net income for the third quarter of 2024, driven by long-term agreements and new customer acquisitions. The company’s focus on operational efficiency and expanded gross margins led to a 70% boost in adjusted EBITDA, marking its eighth consecutive quarter of revenue growth. TAT’s strategic enhancements and increased parts inventory position it well to meet growing demand in the aerospace and defense sectors.

