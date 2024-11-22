Tat Hong Reports Increased Losses Amid Revenue Decline

Tat Hong Equipment Service Co. Ltd. (HK:2153) has released an update.

Tat Hong Equipment Service Co., Ltd. reported a 4.9% decline in revenue to RMB340.9 million and a 77.2% increase in losses to RMB36.2 million for the six months ending September 2024, attributed to a decrease in service prices for tower cranes. The company also announced no interim dividend for this period.

