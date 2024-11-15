News & Insights

Tat Hong Equipment Service Projects Increased Losses

November 15, 2024

Tat Hong Equipment Service Co. Ltd. (HK:2153) has released an update.

Tat Hong Equipment Service Co., Ltd. has issued a profit warning, projecting a significant net loss of RMB30.0 million to RMB40.0 million for the six months ending September 2024, compared to a RMB20.4 million loss in the same period last year. This expected increase in losses is attributed to declining revenue due to sluggish economic growth and a weak construction sector. Investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing with the company’s shares.

