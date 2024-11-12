News & Insights

Tat Hong Equipment Service Plans Key Board Meeting

November 12, 2024 — 04:08 am EST

Tat Hong Equipment Service Co. Ltd. (HK:2153) has released an update.

Tat Hong Equipment Service Co., Ltd. has announced a board meeting scheduled for November 22, 2024, to review and approve its unaudited interim results for the six months ending September 2024, along with discussing a potential interim dividend. This meeting could influence the company’s stock, making it a point of interest for investors.

