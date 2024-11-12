Tat Hong Equipment Service Plans Key Board Meeting

Tat Hong Equipment Service Co. Ltd. (HK:2153) has released an update.

Tat Hong Equipment Service Co., Ltd. has announced a board meeting scheduled for November 22, 2024, to review and approve its unaudited interim results for the six months ending September 2024, along with discussing a potential interim dividend. This meeting could influence the company’s stock, making it a point of interest for investors.

For further insights into HK:2153 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.