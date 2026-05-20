Taste Gourmet Group CFO Cheng Chin Wing To Step Down; Appoints Fung Hoi Yan As Successor

(RTTNews) - Taste Gourmet Group Ltd. (8371.HK), a Hong Kong-based investment holding company, on Wednesday announced the resignation of Cheng Chin Wing as Chief Financial Officer, effective May 28, to pursue other opportunities.

The company appointed Fung Hoi Yan as CFO with effect on the same day.

Fung joined the company in May 2024 as financial controller and has more than 15 years of experience in financial reporting, auditing, financial management and regulatory compliance of listed companies in Hong Kong.

Prior to joining the company, Fung served as assistant financial controller at LH Group Holdings Ltd. (1978.HK).

Taste Gourmet Group is currenlty trading 0.52% higher at HK$1.940 on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

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