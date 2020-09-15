Tassat Regains CFTC ‘No-Action’ Relief Ahead of Eventual Bitcoin Swaps Contract Listing

Tassat Derivatives plans to list a bitcoin swaps contract in late 2020 despite a bevy of delays that caused the swaps execution facility (SEF) to temporarily fall out of regulatorsâ good graces.

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) on Tuesday reinstated Tassatâs no-action relief it had first acquired after last November's CFTC-approved SEF registration transfer with trueEX.

Tassat lost that status on Aug. 1 due to dormancy regulations that require SEFs to trade at least once every 12 months, according to a CFTC letter.

Since trueEX last traded on July 19, 2019, and Tassat did not list its product â or execute any trades â in the ensuing year, Tassat lost its no-action relief status and had to ask for it back.

Tassat blamed the holdup on âinternal and external delaysâ in its CFTC request. Among them: leadership changes at the regulator, an executive exodus at Tassat (the companyâs then-CEO departed in March), COVID-19 onboarding troubles and other pandemic-related pains.

âTassat states, despite the delays, it has not stopped working on, and preparing for, the launch of its bitcoin swap contract,â the CFTC said in the letter reinstating the no-action.

It was unclear whether the swaps launch is imminent. The CFTC letter stated Tassat anticipates a Q3 launch, but an accompanying press release slated the listing for Q4.

