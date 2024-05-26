Tasmea Ltd. Expands with Strategic Acquisition

Tasmea Ltd. (AU:TEA) has released an update.

Tasmea Limited is set to enhance its footprint in the Pilbara region by acquiring Dingo De Construction’s concrete batching, material supply, and transport business for $6.5 million, with an expected maintainable EBIT of $2 million. The strategic move not only complements Tasmea’s focus on fixed-plant assets in remote areas but also promises to be earnings accretive. The acquisition, which includes an agency agreement with Holcim, is in line with Tasmea’s growth methodology and is financed through cash and borrowing.

