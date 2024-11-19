Tasmea Ltd. Sees Significant Growth Post-ASX Listing

Tasmea Ltd. (AU:TEA) has released an update.

Tasmea Ltd. has had a transformative year with significant milestones, highlighted by its successful listing on the Australian Securities Exchange in April 2024. The company’s share price has seen impressive growth, nearly doubling from $1.56 to $3.19, driven by both organic and acquisition strategies. This performance reflects strong market fundamentals and a growing investor confidence in Tasmea’s capacity to deliver earnings.

