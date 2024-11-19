Tasmea Ltd. Highlights 2024 Growth in Key Sectors

Tasmea Ltd. (AU:TEA) has released an update.

Tasmea Ltd., a leading provider of specialized trade skills services, is set to deliver its 2024 Annual General Meeting presentation in Perth. The company supports major industries such as mining, defense, and renewable energy through essential maintenance and upgrade services. Investors may find interest in Tasmea’s focus on growing sectors and its commitment to servicing blue-chip clients.

