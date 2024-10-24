News & Insights

Tasmea Ltd. Enhances Corporate Governance Transparency

October 24, 2024 — 11:39 pm EDT

Tasmea Ltd. (AU:TEA) has released an update.

Tasmea Ltd. has updated its corporate governance disclosures, aligning with the ASX Corporate Governance Council’s recommendations. The disclosures highlight the company’s commitment to transparency and accountability, with detailed information accessible on their website. This move may attract investor interest by showcasing Tasmea’s dedication to robust governance practices.

