Tasmea Ltd. Director Increases Shareholding

October 21, 2024 — 08:28 pm EDT

Tasmea Ltd. (AU:TEA) has released an update.

Tasmea Ltd. has announced a change in the director’s interest, with Mark Gabriel Vartuli acquiring additional shares through a Dividend Reinvestment Plan. The changes include 1,506 shares directly and 550,748 shares through Vars Enterprises Pty Ltd, bringing his total holdings to over 41 million shares.

