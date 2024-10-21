Tasmea Ltd. Director Increases Shareholding

Tasmea Ltd. (AU:TEA) has released an update.

Tasmea Ltd. has announced a change in the director’s interest, with Mark Gabriel Vartuli acquiring additional shares through a Dividend Reinvestment Plan. The changes include 1,506 shares directly and 550,748 shares through Vars Enterprises Pty Ltd, bringing his total holdings to over 41 million shares.

