Tasmea Limited Reports Positive AGM Results and Outlook

Tasmea Limited announced that all resolutions were passed during its 2024 Annual General Meeting, reflecting strong support from stakeholders. The company operates 22 specialized service businesses across essential industries like mining, defense, and energy, providing crucial maintenance and upgrade services. Investors can look forward to Tasmea’s continued focus on servicing blue-chip clients in six key industry sectors.

