Tasman Resources Updates Corporate Governance Practices

October 30, 2024 — 04:17 am EDT

Tasman Resources Ltd (AU:TAS) has released an update.

Tasman Resources Ltd has released its updated corporate governance statement, detailing its adherence to the ASX Corporate Governance Council’s principles. The statement, accessible on their website, outlines the company’s compliance with key recommendations, highlighting transparency and accountability in their management practices. This move underscores Tasman’s commitment to robust governance, which may interest investors seeking responsible business practices.

