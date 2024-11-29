Tasman Resources Secures Shareholder Support at AGM

Tasman Resources Ltd (AU:TAS) has released an update.

Tasman Resources Ltd announced that all resolutions at their Annual General Meeting, including the adoption of the Remuneration Report and the election of a director, were successfully passed by a poll. The company also gained approval for an additional 10% placement capacity and amendments to their constitution. These decisions reflect strong shareholder support and strategic planning for future growth.

