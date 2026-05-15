Is TaskUs (TASK) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One stock to keep an eye on is TaskUs (TASK). TASK is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 10.89 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 17.17. Over the past 52 weeks, TASK's Forward P/E has been as high as 13.69 and as low as 8.07, with a median of 11.23.

We also note that TASK holds a PEG ratio of 1.35. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. TASK's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 2.11. TASK's PEG has been as high as 3.12 and as low as 0.94, with a median of 2.15, all within the past year.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that TaskUs is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, TASK sticks out as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

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TaskUs, Inc. (TASK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.