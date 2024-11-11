TaskUs price target raised to $22 from $20 at Baird

Baird analyst David Koning raised the firm’s price target on TaskUs (TASK) to $22 from $20 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm raised estimates after a strong Q3, and raised 2024 guidance.
- TaskUs price target raised to $20 from $16 at Baird
- TaskUs, Inc. Reports Record Q3 2024 Revenue Growth
- TaskUs reports Q3 EPS 37c, consensus 32c
- TaskUs sees Q4 revenue $267.3M-$269.3M, consensus $256.3M
- TaskUs sees FY24 revenue $988M-$990M, consensus $967.4M
