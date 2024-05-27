TASK Group Holdings Eyes ASX Quotation Expansion

Plexure Group Limited (AU:TSK) has released an update.

TASK Group Holdings Limited has announced an application for the quotation of new securities on the ASX, with a total of 47,884 ordinary fully paid shares to be quoted under the security code TSK as of May 28, 2024. This move signifies the company’s ongoing financial activities and potential growth opportunities for investors.

