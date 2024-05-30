TasFoods Limited Reports Growth Amid Transformation

TasFoods Limited (AU:TFL) has released an update.

TasFoods Limited has successfully navigated a transformative 2023 with significant corporate restructuring to enhance shareholder value, combat market challenges, and streamline operations. The company achieved a 4.7% increase in total revenue to $74.9m, marked by divestments of underperforming brands and an ambitious expansion into the pet treat market with its Isle & Sky range. With a focus on core poultry and cheese businesses, TasFoods has strengthened its financial position and looks forward to a more robust and sustainable performance in the future.

