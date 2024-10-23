News & Insights

TasFoods Limited Navigates Challenges with Strategic Growth

October 23, 2024 — 06:38 pm EDT

TasFoods Limited (AU:TFL) has released an update.

TasFoods Limited reported a stable gross margin despite economic challenges and improved operating cash flow by $0.5 million through cost management strategies. However, the company faced an 8.3% revenue decline, impacted by increased competition and higher labor costs in its poultry division. With ongoing expansion in its pet treats distribution and a focus on growth opportunities for Pyengana Dairy, TasFoods aims to enhance shareholder returns.

