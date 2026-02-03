Taseko Mines (TSX:TKO) Price Target Increased by 26.14% to 9.11

The average one-year price target for Taseko Mines (TSX:TKO) has been revised to $9.11 / share. This is an increase of 26.14% from the prior estimate of $7.22 dated January 11, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $3.54 to a high of $14.18 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 13.68% from the latest reported closing price of $10.55 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 193 funds or institutions reporting positions in Taseko Mines. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TKO is 0.21%, an increase of 9.66%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.25% to 135,017K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

L1 Capital Pty holds 24,479K shares representing 6.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,682K shares , representing an increase of 15.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TKO by 72.73% over the last quarter.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS holds 8,127K shares representing 2.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,273K shares , representing an increase of 10.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TKO by 45.23% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 7,591K shares representing 2.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,540K shares , representing a decrease of 25.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TKO by 6.04% over the last quarter.

Connor, Clark & Lunn Investment Management holds 6,588K shares representing 1.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,979K shares , representing a decrease of 21.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TKO by 0.93% over the last quarter.

COPX - Global X Copper Miners ETF holds 6,531K shares representing 1.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,424K shares , representing a decrease of 28.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TKO by 20.02% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.