Taseko Mines (TSX:TKO) Price Target Increased by 13.20% to 10.31

The average one-year price target for Taseko Mines (TSX:TKO) has been revised to $10.31 / share. This is an increase of 13.20% from the prior estimate of $9.11 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $3.54 to a high of $14.18 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.90% from the latest reported closing price of $10.84 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 219 funds or institutions reporting positions in Taseko Mines. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 9.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TKO is 0.17%, an increase of 17.02%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 25.67% to 171,580K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

L1 Capital Pty holds 35,546K shares representing 9.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,479K shares , representing an increase of 31.13%.

Connor, Clark & Lunn Investment Management holds 10,402K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,588K shares , representing an increase of 36.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TKO by 75.57% over the last quarter.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS holds 9,848K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,127K shares , representing an increase of 17.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TKO by 106.62% over the last quarter.

COPX - Global X Copper Miners ETF holds 6,531K shares representing 1.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,424K shares , representing a decrease of 28.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TKO by 20.02% over the last quarter.

Mackenzie Financial holds 6,351K shares representing 1.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,557K shares , representing an increase of 44.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TKO by 132.31% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.