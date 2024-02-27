Taseko Mines (TGB) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Taseko Mines Limited TGB is expected to report a year-over-year improvement in earnings when it reports fourth-quarter 2023 results.

Q4 Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Taseko Mine’s earnings has remained unchanged over the past 30 days at 7 cents per share. The earnings estimate indicates a significant 600% increase from earnings per share of 1 cent in the year-ago quarter.

Q3 Results

In the last reported quarter, Taseko Mines witnessed a year-over-year improvement in both revenues and earnings. The company’s bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. It has an average surprise of positive 66.7% in the trailing four quarters.

Taseko Mines Limited Price and EPS Surprise

Taseko Mines Limited price-eps-surprise | Taseko Mines Limited Quote

Factors to Note

Taseko Mines recently provided fourth-quarter 2023 production update, which indicates how the company is likely to fare in the to-be-reported quarter.



The Gibraltar mine produced 34 million pounds of copper and 369 thousand pounds of molybdenum in the fourth quarter of 2023. This compares favorably to 26.7 million pounds of copper and 359 thousand pounds of molybdenum production in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Copper production in the fourth quarter was supported by strong copper grades of 0.27% with ore from the lower benches of the Gibraltar pit. Mill throughput in the quarter averaged 83,000 tons per day in the quarter under review. It was impacted by additional downtime for maintenance and monitoring of the ball mill in concentrator #2.

The company had reported excess inventory at the end of the third quarter of 2023 as a result of the B.C. port workers strike in early July. This was shipped and sold in the fourth quarter. Copper sales volumes were recorded at 36 million pounds, marking a 41% increase year over year.

Copper prices gained year over year in the fourth quarter of 2023. Also, the company had copper price collar contracts in place that ensured a minimum price of $3.75 per pound and a ceiling price of $4.70 per pound for 21 million pounds of copper for the fourth quarter. Improved copper sales volume and prices are expected to have aided the company’s top and bottom-line performance in the fourth quarter.

Also, higher production, of both copper and molybdenum, is expected to have driven total operating costs down for Taseko Mines in the December ended quarter. However, higher fuel prices are likely to have impacted earnings somewhat.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Taseko Mines this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.



Earnings ESP: Earnings ESP for TGB is 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Taseko Mines currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3.

Price Performance

In a year, shares of Taseko Mines have declined 9.2% compared with the industry’s 0.4% dip.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks That Warrant a Look

Here are some companies in the basic materials space, which according to our model, have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this quarter:



Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. LAAC, scheduled to release earnings on Mar 21, has an Earnings ESP of +47.56% and a Zacks Rank of 3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The consensus estimate for LAAC’s earnings for the fourth quarter is currently pegged at a penny per share.



Franco-Nevada Corporation FNV, scheduled to release fourth-quarter earnings on Mar 5, has an Earnings ESP of +0.63%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FNV's earnings for the fourth quarter is currently pegged at 80 cents per share, which projects a 7% decline from the fourth quarter of 2022. FNV currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3.



Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. WPM, slated to release earnings on Mar 14, has an Earnings ESP of +5.05% and a Zacks Rank of 3, at present. The consensus mark for WPM’s fourth-quarter earnings is currently pegged at 30 cents per share.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2024

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2024. Hand-picked by Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2023, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +974.1%, nearly TRIPLING the S&P 500’s +340.1%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2024. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Taseko Mines Limited (TGB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (LAAC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.