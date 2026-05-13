Taseko Mines (LSE:TKO) Price Target Increased by 16.57% to 669.99

The average one-year price target for Taseko Mines (LSE:TKO) has been revised to 669.99 GBX / share. This is an increase of 16.57% from the prior estimate of 574.78 GBX dated April 27, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 624.40 GBX to a high of 757.31 GBX / share. The average price target represents an increase of 17.54% from the latest reported closing price of 570.00 GBX / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 202 funds or institutions reporting positions in Taseko Mines. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 2.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TKO is 0.17%, an increase of 19.34%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 27.75% to 178,973K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

L1 Capital Pty holds 35,546K shares representing 9.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,479K shares , representing an increase of 31.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TKO by 54.33% over the last quarter.

Connor, Clark & Lunn Investment Management holds 14,832K shares representing 4.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,402K shares , representing an increase of 29.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TKO by 43.34% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 10,116K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS holds 9,848K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,127K shares , representing an increase of 17.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TKO by 106.62% over the last quarter.

Mackenzie Financial holds 6,351K shares representing 1.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,557K shares , representing an increase of 44.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TKO by 132.31% over the last quarter.

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