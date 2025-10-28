Taseko Mines (LSE:TKO) Price Target Increased by 11.38% to 320.73

The average one-year price target for Taseko Mines (LSE:TKO) has been revised to 320.73 GBX / share. This is an increase of 11.38% from the prior estimate of 287.96 GBX dated September 29, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 187.04 GBX to a high of 402.78 GBX / share. The average price target represents an increase of 6.55% from the latest reported closing price of 301.00 GBX / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 195 funds or institutions reporting positions in Taseko Mines. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 4.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TKO is 0.19%, an increase of 15.89%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 14.23% to 128,702K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

L1 Capital Pty holds 20,682K shares representing 6.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,609K shares , representing an increase of 39.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TKO by 49.68% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 9,540K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,878K shares , representing an increase of 27.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TKO by 71.45% over the last quarter.

Connor, Clark & Lunn Investment Management holds 7,979K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,320K shares , representing a decrease of 41.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TKO by 19.68% over the last quarter.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS holds 7,273K shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,022K shares , representing a decrease of 51.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TKO by 49.77% over the last quarter.

COPX - Global X Copper Miners ETF holds 6,531K shares representing 2.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,424K shares , representing a decrease of 28.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TKO by 20.02% over the last quarter.

