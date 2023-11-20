Taseko Mines Announces Changes To Senior Operating Team; Names Richard Tremblay COO

(RTTNews) - Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO, TKO.L) announced that Richard Tremblay has been appointed Chief Operating Officer, and Terry Morris has joined the company as Vice President, Operations. Richard has over 30 years of mining industry experience focussed on large-scale open pit mining operations and mineral processing. He will continue to have responsibility for all of the company's operations and project development activities.

Terry Morris has nearly 20 years of experience in mining operations management, mine planning, and regulatory compliance. He was most recently with Barrick Gold in mine management roles at Pueblo Viejo in the Dominican Republic, and the Turquoise Ridge and Phoenix mines in Nevada, USA.

