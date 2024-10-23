News & Insights

Taseko Mines Advances Florence Copper Project Construction

October 23, 2024 — 03:28 pm EDT

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) has released an update.

Taseko Mines reports significant progress on its Florence Copper project, with construction now 40% complete and operations on schedule for copper production by late 2025. The company has successfully managed costs, committing 75% of total expenses within the projected budget and anticipates transformative growth from the new copper output. Additionally, Taseko has applied for a substantial tax credit under a U.S. energy program, positioning Florence Copper as a low-GHG-intensity producer.

