Taseko Mines Advances Florence Copper Project Construction

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) has released an update.

Taseko Mines reports significant progress on its Florence Copper project, with construction now 40% complete and operations on schedule for copper production by late 2025. The company has successfully managed costs, committing 75% of total expenses within the projected budget and anticipates transformative growth from the new copper output. Additionally, Taseko has applied for a substantial tax credit under a U.S. energy program, positioning Florence Copper as a low-GHG-intensity producer.

