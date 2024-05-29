Taseko Director Trades Company Shares

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) has released an update.

Taseko Mines Limited disclosed that Director Russell Hallbauer exercised 59,100 share options and sold an equivalent number of common shares at an average price of C$4.08 each on the Toronto Stock Exchange. The transactions occurred between May 24 and 28, 2024, and were reported in compliance with the EU Market Abuse Regulations. This move may signal strategic financial maneuvering by Hallbauer as the options were set to expire in November 2025.

