Taseko Director Sells Quarter Million Shares

May 30, 2024 — 05:03 am EDT

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) has released an update.

Taseko Mines Limited disclosed that Director Robert Dickinson sold 250,000 common shares at an average price of C$4.03 per share on the Toronto Stock Exchange. The transaction, detailed as an initial notification under EU Market Abuse Regulations, occurred on May 28, 2024. This sale has generated interest among investors, signaling insider activity within the company.

