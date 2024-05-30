Taseko Director Sells Quarter Million Shares

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) has released an update.

Taseko Mines Limited disclosed that Director Robert Dickinson sold 250,000 common shares at an average price of C$4.03 per share on the Toronto Stock Exchange. The transaction, detailed as an initial notification under EU Market Abuse Regulations, occurred on May 28, 2024. This sale has generated interest among investors, signaling insider activity within the company.

For further insights into TSE:TKO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.