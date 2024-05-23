Taseko Director Executes Options and Sells Shares

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) has released an update.

Taseko Mines Limited reports that Director Russell Hallbauer has exercised 50,000 share options and sold 120,000 common shares at an average price of C$4.03 per share on the Toronto Stock Exchange. The transactions, which are detailed in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulations, took place between May 17 and 21, 2024. This financial move by a key executive may interest shareholders and potential investors as it reflects insider activity in the company’s stock.

