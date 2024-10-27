News & Insights

Stocks

Taruga Minerals Unveils Loyalty Option for Shareholders

October 27, 2024 — 06:07 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Taruga Minerals Limited (AU:TAR) has released an update.

Taruga Minerals Limited is offering a Loyalty Option to eligible shareholders, allowing them to purchase options at a low cost as a reward for their support. This initiative aims to raise around $176,507 to fund exploration projects and maintain working capital. The offer, fully underwritten by the company’s directors, provides an opportunity for shareholders to benefit from the company’s future growth.

For further insights into AU:TAR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TGGRF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.