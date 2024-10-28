News & Insights

Stocks

Taruga Minerals Proposes Major Unlisted Options Issue

October 28, 2024 — 05:48 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Taruga Minerals Limited (AU:TAR) has released an update.

Taruga Minerals Limited has announced a new proposal to issue up to 176.5 million unlisted options, exercisable at $0.015 each, with an expiration date of November 22, 2027. The record date for this pro-rata issue is set for November 1, 2024, with the offer closing on November 15, 2024. This move could potentially attract investors looking for opportunities in the mining sector, offering a strategic investment option in Taruga’s future growth.

For further insights into AU:TAR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TGGRF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.