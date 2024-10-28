Taruga Minerals Plans New Securities Issue

Taruga Minerals Limited (AU:TAR) has released an update.

Taruga Minerals Limited announced a proposed issue of securities following the cancellation of a previous announcement due to an incorrect security type. The new issue is set to be a non-renounceable pro rata offer. This move may draw interest from investors looking to explore opportunities in the company’s future developments.

