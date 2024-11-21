Taruga Minerals Issues Unquoted Options Expiring 2027

Taruga Minerals Limited (AU:TAR) has released an update.
Taruga Minerals Limited has announced the issuance of 176,506,696 unquoted options set to expire on November 22, 2027. These securities are part of previously disclosed transactions and will not be listed on the ASX. This strategic move could have implications for the company’s future financial maneuvers and investor interest.
