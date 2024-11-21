Taruga Minerals Issues Unquoted Options Expiring 2027

Taruga Minerals Limited (AU:TAR) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Taruga Minerals Limited has announced the issuance of 176,506,696 unquoted options set to expire on November 22, 2027. These securities are part of previously disclosed transactions and will not be listed on the ASX. This strategic move could have implications for the company’s future financial maneuvers and investor interest.

For further insights into AU:TAR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.