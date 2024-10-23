News & Insights

Taruga Minerals Eyes Expansion in Australia with New Licenses

October 23, 2024 — 11:45 pm EDT

Taruga Minerals Limited (AU:TAR) has released an update.

Taruga Minerals Limited has announced its application for exploration licenses in the mineral-rich Gascoyne province of Western Australia, targeting high-grade polymetallic mineralization across its Uaroo West and Uaroo East projects. The company is also advancing its Mt Craig Copper Project in South Australia, with recent drilling and rock chip sampling revealing promising copper results. These developments could potentially enhance Taruga’s portfolio and attract investor interest in its exploration activities.

