Taruga Minerals Director Departure Shakes Up Shareholding

November 22, 2024 — 04:22 am EST

Taruga Minerals Limited (AU:TAR) has released an update.

Taruga Minerals Limited has announced the departure of director Gary Steinepreis, who has significant holdings in the company through Ascent Capital Holdings and Oakhurst Enterprises. His interests include over 12 million ordinary shares and a significant number of unlisted options. This change in leadership might impact investor sentiment and the company’s market trajectory.

