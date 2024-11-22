Taruga Minerals’ Director Acquires Additional Options

Taruga Minerals Limited (AU:TAR) has released an update.
Taruga Minerals Limited announced a change in the director’s interest with David Chapman acquiring 370,273 unlisted options and 11,345,500 additional options at an exercise price of $0.015 each. This acquisition reflects Chapman’s participation in the company’s Options Entitlement Issue, potentially impacting investor sentiment and stock valuation.
