Taruga Minerals Announces Significant Securities Issue

October 27, 2024 — 08:19 pm EDT

Taruga Minerals Limited (AU:TAR) has released an update.

Taruga Minerals Limited plans to issue 176.5 million unlisted options, exercisable at $0.015 each, expiring in November 2027 as part of a non-renounceable pro rata offer. This move, set to close mid-November, aims to strengthen the company’s financial standing and attract investor interest. Financial market enthusiasts might view this as an opportunity to explore potential growth in Taruga’s market offerings.

