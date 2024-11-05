Taruga Minerals Announces Pro-Rata Entitlement Offer

Taruga Minerals Limited (AU:TAR) has released an update.
Taruga Minerals Limited is launching a pro-rata non-renounceable entitlement offer to raise approximately $176,507. Eligible shareholders can acquire new options at a low price to support the company’s exploration activities and general operations. This move is fully underwritten by the company’s directors, highlighting their confidence in the initiative.
