Tartisan Nickel Advances Kenbridge Project Access

Tartisan Nickel Corp. has made significant progress on the Kenbridge Nickel Project by starting road work and completing a temporary bridge over the Atikwa River, enhancing accessibility and potentially improving project economics. This development is expected to facilitate the transport of heavy equipment and personnel, leading to lower overall costs.

