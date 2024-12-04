Tartana Minerals Highlights Expansion in Copper Exploration

R3D Resources Limited (AU:TAT) has released an update.

Tartana Minerals Limited has released an updated presentation for its Annual General Meeting, highlighting its role as a notable copper producer and explorer in the Chillagoe Region, Australia. The company’s advanced projects include a heap leach – solvent extraction plant at its Tartana mining leases, promising significant leverage in copper, zinc, gold, and silver production and resources.

