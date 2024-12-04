News & Insights

Stocks

Tartana Minerals Highlights Expansion in Copper Exploration

December 04, 2024 — 03:38 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

R3D Resources Limited (AU:TAT) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Tartana Minerals Limited has released an updated presentation for its Annual General Meeting, highlighting its role as a notable copper producer and explorer in the Chillagoe Region, Australia. The company’s advanced projects include a heap leach – solvent extraction plant at its Tartana mining leases, promising significant leverage in copper, zinc, gold, and silver production and resources.

For further insights into AU:TAT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.