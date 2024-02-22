News & Insights

Tarsus Reports Positive Phase 2a Carpo Trial For TP-05 For Prevention Of Lyme Disease

February 22, 2024 — 08:47 am EST

(RTTNews) - Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TARS) Thursday announced positive results from the Phase 2a Carpo trial evaluating TP-05 or lotilaner, an investigational oral therapeutic for the prevention of Lyme disease. TP-05 is an oral systemic formulation of lotilaner, an anti-parasitic agent.

The randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial showed the ability of TP-05 to kill ticks with a single treatment evaluated compared to placebo.

The company said both the high and low doses of TP-05 demonstrated a statistically significant benefit in killing ticks compared to placebo. Specifically, after the Day 1 tick challenge, mean tick mortality was 97 percent compared to only 5 percent for placebo. At the 30-day challenge, mean tick mortality at 24 hours after placement was 89 percent, compared to only 9 percent for placebo.

Lyme disease is the most common vector-borne disease in the United States, transmitted to humans by Borrelia burgdorferi infection following the bite of a tick vector.

