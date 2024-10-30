Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (TARS) Surges 10.6%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TARS) shares ended the last trading session 10.6% higher at $43.87. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 20.6% gain over the past four weeks.

The sudden soaring of the stock price can be attributed to positive investor expectations regarding the financial performance of Tarsus’ only marketed product in the United States, Xdemvy, approved for demodex blepharitis. The company is also looking to expand the drug’s label to include the treatment of meibomian gland disease. Apart from Xdemvy, the company’s clinical pipeline contains other promising candidates, like TP-04 and TP-05, being developed for papulopustular rosacea and Lyme disease prevention, respectively.

This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.90 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +29.7%. Revenues are expected to be $42.18 million, up 2155.6% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 1.3% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. And a negative trend in earnings estimate revisions doesn't usually translate into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on TARS going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals is part of the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. Seer, Inc. (SEER), another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 2.1% higher at $1.98. SEER has returned -1.5% in the past month.

For Seer , the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at -$0.29. This represents a change of +12.1% from what the company reported a year ago. Seer currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TARS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Seer, Inc. (SEER) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.