TARS

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (TARS) Price Target Increased by 8.70% to 54.19

August 02, 2023 — 06:16 am EDT

The average one-year price target for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) has been revised to 54.19 / share. This is an increase of 8.70% from the prior estimate of 49.85 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 40.40 to a high of 73.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 146.19% from the latest reported closing price of 22.01 / share.

There are 206 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 8.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TARS is 0.07%, a decrease of 19.19%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.83% to 20,875K shares. TARS / Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of TARS is 0.34, indicating a bullish outlook.

Rtw Investments holds 2,548K shares representing 9.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Vivo Capital holds 2,262K shares representing 8.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Tang Capital Management holds 2,034K shares representing 7.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,002K shares, representing an increase of 1.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TARS by 10.63% over the last quarter.

Frazier Life Sciences Management holds 1,788K shares representing 6.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cormorant Asset Management holds 1,421K shares representing 5.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,736K shares, representing a decrease of 22.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TARS by 30.92% over the last quarter.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that applies proven science and new technology to revolutionize treatment for patients, starting with eye care. It is advancing its pipeline to address a number of diseases with high unmet need across a range of therapeutic categories, including eye care, dermatology, and infectious disease prevention. Its lead product candidate, TP-03, is a novel therapeutic in Phase 2b/3 for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis. TP-03 is also being developed for the treatment of Meibomian Gland Disease.

