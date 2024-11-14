Tarsus Pharmaceuticals price target raised to $73 from $61 at H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright raised the firm’s price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (TARS) to $73 from $61 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm says Tarsus continues to beat estimates and that it continues to raise Xdemvy estimates on fundamental demand and unit-economics upside. In just over a year, H.C. Wainwright estimates Xdemvy is running at $250M annualized sales, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

