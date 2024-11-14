News & Insights

Stocks
TARS

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals price target raised to $73 from $61 at H.C. Wainwright

November 14, 2024 — 12:10 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

H.C. Wainwright raised the firm’s price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (TARS) to $73 from $61 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm says Tarsus continues to beat estimates and that it continues to raise Xdemvy estimates on fundamental demand and unit-economics upside. In just over a year, H.C. Wainwright estimates Xdemvy is running at $250M annualized sales, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on TARS:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TARS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.