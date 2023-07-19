Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TARS) Surges 7.8%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. TARS shares soared 7.8% in the last trading session to close at $20.11. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 2.2% loss over the past four weeks.

The surge in the stock price is likely due to positive momentum building around the company's lead pipeline candidate TP-03. A new drug application (NDA) filing is currently under FDA review seeking approval for TP-03 for the treatment of blepharitis, caused by demodex mites. A final decision by the regulatory body expected by August 25, 2023.

This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $1.02 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -325%. Revenues are expected to be $8.8 million, down 42.4% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.6% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. And a negative trend in earnings estimate revisions doesn't usually translate into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on TARS going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. belongs to the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. Another stock from the same industry, Vaccitech PLC Sponsored ADR VACC, closed the last trading session 0.7% lower at $2.20. Over the past month, VACC has returned -2%.

Vaccitech PLC Sponsored ADR's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at -$0.59. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of -243.9%. Vaccitech PLC Sponsored ADR currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TARS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Vaccitech PLC Sponsored ADR (VACC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.