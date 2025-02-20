Tarsus Pharmaceuticals to Host Live Webcast for Q4 and Full-Year 2024 Financial Results on February 25, 2025

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will host a webcast on February 25, 2025, to discuss 2024 financial results and updates.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announced that it will host a live webcast on February 25, 2025, at 5:00 a.m. PT / 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss its fourth quarter and full-year 2024 financial results, along with a corporate update. The webcast will be accessible online, and a recorded version will be made available shortly after the event, archived for around 90 days. Tarsus focuses on innovative treatments, particularly in eye care, with FDA approval for XDEMVY® for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis and ongoing development of TP-04 for Ocular Rosacea and TP-05 for Lyme disease prevention.

Potential Positives

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals is hosting a live webcast to report its fourth quarter and full-year 2024 financial results, indicating transparency and engagement with investors.

The company is advancing a pipeline aimed at addressing diseases with high unmet needs, which could position it favorably within the healthcare market.

XDEMVY® is FDA approved for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis, showcasing the company's capability in bringing products to market and meeting patient needs in eye care.

Tarsus is developing additional treatments (TP-04 and TP-05) for Ocular Rosacea and Lyme disease prevention, reflecting innovation and expansion into diverse therapeutic areas.

Potential Negatives

Despite announcing a webcast to discuss financial results, the lack of any detailed financial performance cues leading into the event raises concerns about potential underperformance in Q4 2024.



The press release does not provide any indication of sales figures or market reception for their FDA-approved product, XDEMVY®, suggesting possible challenges in product uptake.



The absence of updates on other products in their pipeline may indicate stagnation or difficulties in development, which could negatively impact investor confidence.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release



IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TARS), today announced that it will host a live webcast at 5:00 a.m. PT / 8:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, February 25, 2025, to report its fourth quarter and full-year 2024 financial results and provide a corporate update.





Participants may access the webcast



here



. A recorded version of the call will be available on the website shortly after the completion of the webcast and will be archived there for approximately 90 days.







About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.







Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. applies proven science and new technology to revolutionize treatment for patients, starting with eye care. Tarsus is advancing its pipeline to address several diseases with high unmet need across a range of therapeutic categories, including eye care and infectious disease prevention. XDEMVY



®



(lotilaner ophthalmic solution, 0.25%) is FDA approved in the United States for the treatment of



Demodex



blepharitis. Tarsus is also developing TP-04 for the potential treatment of Ocular Rosacea and TP-05 as an oral tablet for the potential prevention of Lyme disease.







