Tarsus Pharmaceuticals to Host Live Webcast for Q1 2025 Financial Results and Corporate Update

Quiver AI Summary

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$TARS Insider Trading Activity

$TARS insiders have traded $TARS stock on the open market 19 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 19 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TARS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BOBAK R. AZAMIAN (President/CEO and Board Chair) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 30,216 shares for an estimated $1,463,050 .

. AZIZ MOTTIWALA (Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 10,565 shares for an estimated $505,856 .

. BRYAN WAHL (General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 9,686 shares for an estimated $463,765 .

. SESHADRI NEERVANNAN (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 7,583 shares for an estimated $363,141 .

. DIANNE C. WHITFIELD (Chief Human Resources Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 6,711 shares for an estimated $321,323 .

. JEFFREY S FARROW (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 3,724 shares for an estimated $178,306.

$TARS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 108 institutional investors add shares of $TARS stock to their portfolio, and 74 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$TARS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TARS in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 03/06/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/27/2025

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/22/2025

Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 11/29/2024

$TARS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TARS recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $TARS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $62.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Jefferies set a target price of $58.0 on 03/06/2025

on 03/06/2025 Balaji Prasad from Barclays set a target price of $62.0 on 01/27/2025

on 01/27/2025 Francois Brisebois from Oppenheimer set a target price of $72.0 on 01/22/2025

Full Release



IRVINE, Calif., April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TARS), today announced that it will host a live webcast at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, May 1, 2025, to report its first quarter 2025 financial results and provide a corporate update.





Participants may access the webcast



here



. A recorded version of the call will be available on the website shortly after the completion of the webcast and will be archived there for approximately 90 days.







About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.







Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. applies proven science and new technology to revolutionize treatment for patients, starting with eye care. Tarsus is advancing its pipeline to address several diseases with high unmet need across a range of therapeutic categories, including eye care and infectious disease prevention. XDEMVY



®



(lotilaner ophthalmic solution) 0.25% is FDA approved in the United States for the treatment of



Demodex



blepharitis. Tarsus is also developing TP-04 for the potential treatment of Ocular Rosacea and TP-05 as an oral tablet for the potential prevention of Lyme disease.







Media Contact:







Adrienne Kemp





Sr. Director, Corporate Communications





(949) 922-0801







AKemp@tarsusrx.com









Investor Contact:







David Nakasone





Head of Investor Relations





(949) 620-3223







DNakasone@tarsusrx.com





